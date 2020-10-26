A surge in coronavirus cases in Walla Walla County is the highest number of local, active cases — 175 — since the onset of the pandemic.
In the past two weeks, from Oct. 13 to Monday, Walla Walla County has had 187 new COVID-19 cases, according to a release.
Health officials are urging residents to stay home from work and school and to avoid social gatherings and going out into the community if they are feeling unwell.
The disease is spreading locally due to household and social exposures, small gatherings, and residents traveling out of the county and non-residents traveling into the county, officials said.
“Gaining control of this increase will depend on the actions of our community,” Walla Walla County Public Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha said in a release. “We need everyone’s diligence in supporting social distancing and wearing of masks. Also, cooperation in contact tracing, isolation and quarantine is essential.”
A spokesperson from the Walla Walla County Emergency Operations Center reported 19 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 29 on Saturday and 23 on Friday.
According to data from the county’s Department of Community Health, there are currently 177 confirmed cases of the virus here. Eight people are hospitalized, but no new deaths were reported as of Monday evening.
There have been 1,150 people with confirmed positive tests in the county since testing began this year, and 23,833 people had tested negative.
Walla Walla is the city with the most cases, with 842. College Place has had 152, Burbank and Wallula have had 85, Prescott has had 36, Touchet and Lowden have had 24, Dixie has had six and Waitsburg has had five positive cases.
There are currently no active cases of the disease at the Washington State Penitentiary, according to the data on the county’s health department website. So far, 156 positive tests have been administered at the prison.
In Umatilla County, 10 new positive cases were confirmed between Saturday and Sunday, according to Umatilla County Health Director Joseph Fiumara.
Fiumara told Umatilla County commissioners in a weekly update Monday morning that “without going through the ones that have come in this morning so far, we’re at about 25 new total cases since Friday.”
Last week, the county saw 91 cases of the virus, with 16 of those tied to ongoing outbreaks at county prison facilities.
The county recently is seeing positive cases with more contacts associated with them, meaning more people are getting together or moving around whether for work or social gatherings, Fiumara said.
According to a release, 33 new confirmed positive cases were identified in Umatilla County as of Monday.
There have been 3,201 confirmed coronavirus cases and 171 presumptive positives, meaning people who do not have a positive test result but are showing symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case, the release stated.
Seven people are currently in the hospital with the disease, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 44.
Columbia County Health Department reported on its social media page Friday two active in-county coronavirus cases. The first new active cases of the virus in many weeks.
The county has had 16 positive coronavirus cases and seven out-of-county positive cases. The total number of negative tests is 725.