Walla Walla County tracked 22 more positive tests of the novel coronavirus Tuesday as it continued its trend of increased case counts.
According to the Department of Community Health's website, there are currently 318 people infected with the disease, and 11 are in the hospital as a result.
Since testing began this year, the county has recorded 1,339 positive tests.
The county is also reporting another case at the Washington State Penitentiary after several days of no new positive tests. The state prison has had 157 positive tests this year between staff and inmates.
Meanwhile, in Umatilla County, there were 16 more positive tests noted Tuesday on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
There have been 3,509 positive tests in the Oregon county this year.