Walla Walla County continued its streak of positive COVID-19 tests Thursday with 37 new cases.
According to the Department of Community Health, there are currently 486 people currently infected with the virus; eight of those people are hospitalized as a result.
There have been 1,922 confirmed positive tests in the county since March and 29,090 negative tests.
Numbers at the Washington State Penitentiary did not change from Wednesday with 55 active cases among its population and 212 positive tests since August.
Meanwhile, south of the state border, Umatilla County continued to trend slightly lower than its northern neighbor.
The county reported 19 new positive tests on the Region 9 COVID-19 Dashboard.
There have been 3,969 total positive tests in the county since March.
No new deaths were reported Thursday.