Walla Walla County confirms two new COVID-19 cases, totaling four

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in Walla Walla County, health officials announced this afternoon, bringing the county's total to four cases.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health said that because of the increase in positive cases, they would now be reporting on the infected people's community or city of residence.
One of the new cases is a woman in her 60s who lives in Walla Walla under home isolation. Following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Washington State Department of Health, she will be under home isolation for seven days from when her symptoms first appeared and until she is without respiratory symptoms and is fever free for three days, officials reported.
"We can confirm the case is linked to an out-of-county exposure," according to the announcement.
The second case announced today, the fourth for Walla Walla County, is a College place woman in her 20s who is also under home isolation.
The above guidelines are being followed for this case as well, according to health officials, who also said this person does not have a known link to any other cases.
The case investigations are ongoing, and the county Department of Community Health is working with the state to identify anyone who may have an increased risk because of close contact with either case, the announcement said.
Both cases have been monitored by Providence Population Health Program, which includes daily phone outreach to evaluate symptoms, according to today's release.
"We expect additional positive test results to come back over the weekend," the county's announcement stated. "The DCH will update our website daily with positive cases and will update negative test results Monday-Friday by 5 p.m. This will be the last press release to announce new cases."