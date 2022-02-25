Seven more deaths related to COVID-19 here were announced on Friday, Feb. 25, by Walla Walla County officials.
The confirmation from Washington State Department of Health matches the locally reported death toll with what the state has been recently reporting.
County health officials were notified of the following deaths in residents who had been diagnosed with the disease:
- a man in his 30s.
- a woman in her 60s.
- a woman in her 70s.
- a man and two women in their 80s.
- a man in his 90s.
Officials also reported there are 339 people with active cases, including 163 men living at Washington State Penitentiary and 40 employees there.
Thirteen Walla Walla County residents are hospitalized with the disease.
There have been 15,348 total cases in Walla Walla County as of Thursday, Feb. 24; the vast majority of people have Walla Walla addresses.
Umatilla County is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, 201 deaths and 22,176 total cases.
