By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Walla Walla County continued to see increased single-day spikes of positive coronavirus cases Friday and Saturday.
According to data from the county’s Department of Community Health, 27 cases were confirmed Friday and another 23 Saturday.
Active cases continue to surge upward with 142 people currently fighting the disease as of Saturday and six of those people in the hospital as a result.
There were no new reported deaths as of Saturday.
There have been 1,112 confirmed positive tests in the county since testing began this year to go with 23,176 negative tests.
With the greatest portion of the population, Walla Walla continues to be far and away the city with the most cases in the county with 818. College Place has had 145, Burbank and Wallula have had 82, Prescott has had 36, Touchet and Lowden have had 20, Dixie has had six and Waitsburg has had five positive cases.
The increases follow two recent announcements of COVID-19 being discovered in workers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center and an inmate at the Walla Walla County Jail.
At the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, 156 positive tests have been administered and two people actively have the disease.
Meanwhile, in Umatilla County, the trend of decreasing numbers continues with 14 new confirmed positive cases reported Friday afternoon by the county’s health department.
There have been 3,168 confirmed positive tests since tracking began this year in Umatilla County to go with 15,015 negative tests. Six people remain hospitalized with the disease.