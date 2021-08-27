Walla Walla County has now breached the 7,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.
Officials reporting on Thursday, Aug. 26, said there have now been 7,017 cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
In a COVID-19 update video released Thursday, Walla Walla’s deputy city manager took an opportunity to answer some misunderstandings about the virus.
Questions and comments had come up during public comment time at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Elizabeth Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain is a member of the area’s Unified Incident Command made up of government, health and business leaders in the community. The group meets weekly to assess the COVID-19 situation.
She noted that at this week’s City Council meeting, it was said city leadership should stand against Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandates since “‘COVID-19 is just the flu and (has) a survival rate of 99.98%,’” Chamberlain recounted.
National data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows otherwise, she said, noting the following:
- As of Aug. 18, 2021, there have been 37,259, 886 reported COVID-19 cases. (As of Thursday, Aug. 26, there were 38,367,976 cases)
- 623,244 deaths equals 1.67% of those diagnosed with the virus have died from it.
- There were 2,661,519 hospitalizations from Aug. 1, 2020, to Aug.t 23, 2021 — 6.6 times more hospitalizations than a typical influenza season.
In the 2019-2020 influenza season just before COVID-19 gripped the country in March of 2020, the following numbers were produced, Chamberlain said:
- 38 million people sick with the flu.
- 18 million visits to healthcare provider.
- 400,000 hospitalizations
- 22,000 deaths; there have been 28 times more COVID-19 deaths.
“Vaccines prevent severe illness, potential hospitalization and death,” Chamberlain said.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center officials said this week about 35% of the hospital’s admitted patients are there due to COVID-19.
Hospitals around Washington state hit record high numbers of COVID-19 patients. “So did we,” Providence spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland said.
This week, Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health began releasing the numbers of all patients admitted to Providence with the coronavirus. On Thursday, Aug. 26, that stood at 22, of which 16 are Walla Walla County residents.
In Umatilla County, public health Director Joseph Fiumara reported the county’s 113th COVID-19 death Thursday.
A 78-year-old man with other health issues was diagnosed with the illness on Aug. 15 and died Sunday, Aug. 22, at Providence St. Mary's Medical Center.
Oregon Health Authority’s update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 88% of the 14,523 reported COVID-19 cases from Aug. 15-21 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 1,739 breakthrough cases, accounting for 12% of the week’s cases. Other numbers reported include:
- Median age of breakthrough cases during this period was 48.
- 36 breakthrough cases were in residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings.
- There were 31 breakthrough cases in people age 12-17.
- To date, there have been 9,539 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The median age of all cases was 48.
- 5.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.9% have died. The median age of the people who died was 83.
- Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people, state health officials said. The weekly report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately six times higher than in vaccinated people.
So far, the number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.38 million Oregonians who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, data shows.
In Oregon’s weekly update on the state’s pediatric COVID-19 cases, a key finding is an increase in hospitalizations in children 0-5 years, officials said.
Out of 20,296 children under age 18 in Umatilla County, 1,388 have been diagnosed with the illness.
Children are now being hospitalized in large numbers across the United States as the swift-moving delta variant drives cases higher, the report’s authors said.
“While an increase in COVID cases is difficult news to hear, it’s especially disheartening when there is a sharp rise in serious cases among the youngest people in our community," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, health officer and state epidemiologist for Oregon Health Authority.
Sidelinger noted new hospital admission rates for kids due to COVID-19 in the U.S. have reached the highest levels since tracking pediatric cases started about a year ago. The delta variant is more contagious than previous variants and likely is causing more severe disease in children, as it is in adults, leading to a surge in pediatric hospitalizations nationwide, he said.
“Please get vaccinated if you can, and wear a mask to help stop COVID from spreading, especially to kids who can’t yet get the vaccine,” Sidelinger said.
Numbers for Walla Walla County, Aug. 26:
- 63,554 vaccine doses given, 46.9% fully vaccinated, according to Washington state data.
- 154 new cases of COVID-19, 523 active cases, 16 residents hospitalized.
- Total COVID-19 cases now stand at 7,017.
- The death toll is 77 people.
Numbers for Umatilla County, Aug. 23:
- 30,997 people are vaccinated.
- 111 new cases; 11,323 total.
- 580 active cases.
- The death toll is at 113 people.
Numbers for Columbia County, Aug. 23:
- 3,340 vaccine doses given, 31.9% of the population.
- 214 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
- The death toll remains at six people.
Information for Columbia County is from Washington state Department of Health.
Washington state Department of Health:
- 3,862 new cases; 546,721 total cases.
- 23 new deaths; 6,471 deaths total.
- 2.057 new cases; 265,210 total cases.
- Nine new deaths; 3,095 deaths total.