As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 spots were still open for the next COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic hosted by Walla Walla County's Department of Community Health.
That's scheduled for this coming Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion, said Nikki Sharp, manager of the Healthy Communities program.
Washington state is still in the phase of vaccinating people 65 and older, and people 50 and older who live in multi-generational households.
The doses of the Pfizer vaccine are already in Walla Walla and being properly stored, so weather is not a factor, Sharp said.
As well, the fairgrounds parking lot and sidewalks around the building are cleared and being maintained. Mobility assistance via golf carts and wheelchairs is available on site.
It takes about half an hour from registration at the door to walking back out it in the vaccination process, she added, and people are urged to wear a short-sleeved shirt under other layers to allow easy access to the upper arm.
Those needing help signing up can call 509-524-2647. People in the eligible age groups are encouraged to ask others for help in signing up online, while community members are asked to offer such help, Sharp said.
"We want people to sign up ... and be willing to lend a hand."