Local cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise even as national numbers approach 8 million as the seventh month of the pandemic begins.
The World Health Organization declared a COVID-19 global pandemic on March 11. Now 7,740,934 Americans have tested positive for the disease, as of Monday, including 214,108 people who have died after being diagnosed with it.
Monday's new case count for America was 46,069 people, and 494 new deaths were reported, information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
County numbers
Since Friday, another 11 Walla Walla County residents have received positive results for COVID-19 tests, putting the county at 962 overall cases, including six people who died after contracting the disease.
Officials with the Walla Walla Veterans Home reported Monday a fifth employee has tested positive for the illness and that all recommended safety measures are being taken.
The county’s active cases count remained the same since Friday at 39, but the Washington State Penitentiary cases have dropped from seven to a single active case of the disease.
Since testing began, 20,100 county residents have tested negative for the coronavirus, according to data posted Monday by county health officials.
Umatilla County has seen 30 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 since midday Friday. That number tipped the county over the 3,000 mark; there are now 3,025 confirmed cases of people with the illness, and 162 more are expected to test positive based on their symptoms and exposure.
County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said Monday morning at least 13 of the new cases are tied to the two state penitentiaries located in the county.
State numbers
Washington’s Department of Health officials reported on its website they were not able to update COVID-19 numbers Monday due to data issues and had been able to update only through Friday.
The problems have been identified, and the expectation is that data reporting will resume Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority information indicated there were no new virus-related deaths reported Monday, leaving the state's death toll at 559.
There are 222 more confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 37,467 people, officials said.