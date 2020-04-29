Walla Walla Community Hospice staff and volunteers are used to doing everything they can to help in the worst of situations.
It’s part of their calling as they care for the dying and their distraught families.
With the coronavirus crisis, response from the organization was equally caring, prompt, concise and thorough.
“We began making changes early on,” Hospice Outreach and Events coordinator Brad McMasters said.
Employees who routinely see patients began working from home March 4, he said. Those included registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, social workers and spiritual support counselors.
They were instructed to visit their patients using extreme caution, calling ahead of time to ask for symptoms potentially related to the virus and to do their computer charting from home.
Volunteer visits ended on that day, too. Those who remained in the office implemented COVID-19 safety measures: social distancing and diligently cleaning and disinfecting.
“The very next day, we began doing our weekly meetings using a teleconferencing platform,” McMasters said.
Eventually all but two of the 34 employees were working from home, he said. When staff have to go into the office they are expected to take their temperature, check oxygen levels, document the numbers and indicate if they have a cough or have taken fever-reducing medicines. While in the office employees wear face masks.
Patient visits are limited to RNs and CNAs, McMasters said.
Social workers, chaplains and volunteers offer support by phone. When possible, doctors teleconference for face-to-face assessments with patients. Patient Care coordinator Gina Pollard said the changes are intended to keep patients and staff safe.
Change impacts funding, for better or worse, and this was difficult at the very beginning. “We were willing to reduce the number of billable hours to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to make that happen. CMS eventually caught up and began to waive most face-to-face visits and make them billable hours. They also waived the requirement that the total number of hours that hospice volunteers contribute must equal at least five percent of the total number of patient care hours,” McMasters said.
In normal times, Hospice uses a lot of medical supplies for patient care and self-protection. The pandemic just increased the need and the risks.
“Many medical supplies were difficult to come by early on; we especially struggled with face masks and other personal protective equipment,” he said. “Hospices nationwide were struggling to maintain their supply inventory. A church group and other private sources began making masks for us, which we use primarily in the office, saving the medical-grade PPE for patient contact.”
Other plans are delayed, while Hospice and everyone slows down to wait and see what needs to be done with regard to the pandemic. However, their work continues and increases, even meaning a need for additional staff.
“Our other programs, such as grief support and educational events were affected. We had anticipated offering three simultaneous support groups in Dayton, Walla Walla and Pendleton. Instead, we are offering one online, weekly, adult group,” he said.
Other planned events are moving online while still more are being delayed.
Three Advance Care Planning workshops originally slated for spring and early summer are on hold, McMasters said.
Since the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” initiative, three new employees have joined the staff, including a spiritual support counselor, an on-call nurse and a clinical outreach director.