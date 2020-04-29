For the first time in years, Walla Walla Community College officials were on the doorstep of presenting a balanced budget to its board of trustees just 10 days ago.
Now more deep cuts are needed, which potentially means additional layoffs or program changes, officials said this week.
At this moment, state finance officials are not offering concrete guidance, other than to start with a 10% cut across a broad base for now. That creates a hiccup in the planning process, as no one yet knows real money numbers, said the college’s acting President Chad Hickox.
Any layoff notices must be handed out by the end of May to meet contract requirements, and students need to be able to plan schedules.
Hickox and his team plan to engage the WWCC staff and student community in reaching decisions on how to cut another $1.2 million, including a hard look at all programs.
“Everything is on the table,” said Hickox.
Although the school has struggled to rein in expenses in an era of declining enrollment and changes in Washington state’s funding model for community colleges, officials had managed to trim about $2 million from spending to create a $32.3 million budget needed for the school year beginning in July.
Then came the pandemic, wreaking havoc on nearly every global budget.
For WWCC, that’s meant instead of cutting out $2 million, officials must now cut $3.2 million, thanks to the state’s falling sales tax revenue.
Nationally sales taxes have typically provided a relatively stable source of revenue for states in previous downturns, according to Pew Charitable Trust research.
This pandemic, however, has brought about “severely limited” spending due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, which is likely to create deep holes in state budgets, notes Pew in its April 16 report by Jeff Chapman and Mike Maciag.
“Nationwide, the U.S. Census Bureau reported April 15 that retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 8.7% in March from February, the largest monthly decline on record. Such a sharp drop in consumer spending poses problems for states and their budget writers because general sales taxes raise nearly one-third of their general tax revenues, according to the latest census survey figures,” the two authors said.
In addition, Washington state has no income tax, meaning it must lean more heavily than most states on sales tax revenue.
Many hard decisions went into reducing WWCC’s budget already, including program and position cuts, Hickox said.
In the fall of 2019, the college eliminated 16 positions, then 16 more in February, Hickox said, noting some of those positions were already vacant and some employees were then assigned to other roles at the college.
Gaining control over the school’s budget took about a year of work, but it was the fiscal discipline needed to put the college on a sustainable financial basis, he said.
That good news didn’t even get shared on a campus-wide level before WWCC’s financial staff had to start over when word came down from Washington’s Office of Financial Management that more cutting has to be done.
Now WWCC officials must dig deeper on a much shorter timeline, Hickox said.
The news comes during a year already filled with grief and uncertainty for the school that began with a cancer diagnosis for former President Derek Brandes, he said.
Following that announcement came “tremendous financial upheaval” at WWCC, then Brandes’ resignation, then the coronavirus hit, then the death of Brandes on April 10 at age 50.
Then the state cut allocations for community colleges, Hickox said.
If this timeline was written into a movie, viewers would have to suspend belief to swallow it, he said.
Hickox assured board members at their Tuesday meeting that his team is not going to make cuts unless they really believe they must.
Jim Peiterson, president of the college union, said WWCC’s future budget cannot be balanced on staff cuts alone.
Peiterson said Tuesday he’s heard state cuts to budgets could be higher than 10%.
“This is the worst financial problem this community college has ever faced.”
Unlike recent budget cuts that resulted in layoffs, due to what many considered mismanagement, this crisis is directly attributable to COVID-19, he said.
Programs with low enrollment numbers will have to be considered in cut decisions, Peiterson said.
“I just have a feeling Chad will have to triage … look at the programs they think won’t have enough enrollment.”
His union members, however, have expressed support in Hickox’s leadership and ability to work quickly.
“I’ve seen him make really tough decisions in such a short amount of time and it was well done,” Peiterson said.
WWCC and its students will be receiving federal coronavirus relief dollars — about $1.2 million will go into each fund from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act recently passed by Congress.
In the case of students, the college acts simply as a pass-through mechanism, Hickox said.
Most will use the funds to cover financial disruptions caused by the pandemic. The college will use its share to back fill the coffers for lost tuition and expenses related to getting curriculum and teachers online, a new feat for many of the faculty, Hickox said.
WWCC is in the same situation as a business in this pandemic, he added.
“Businesses are trying to preserve the livelihood of the employees and the owners, while trying to serve their customers. We are trying to do the same thing, but we also have the mission of educating students and serving this community.”