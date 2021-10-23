Walla Walla Community College has the potential to lose the highest number of employees — over a dozen — among higher-learning institutions in the Valley due to the state vaccine mandate, officials there said Thursday, Oct. 21.
Whitman College reported few losses, and a Walla Walla University spokesperson stated no staff left as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s deadline for Washington’s education employees — including those at colleges and universities — to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption passed on Monday, Oct. 18.
Karl Easttorp, Walla Walla Community College’s director of marketing and communication, said that of the school’s 490 employees across all locations — including Walla Walla and Clarkston — 38 requested medical or religious exemptions. Of those, 18 were denied.
“These individuals have been offered an opportunity to meet virtually (or respond in writing) to present any information they believe should be considered before a final decision is made,” the spokesman said via email Saturday. “Those meetings continue next week.”
Easttorp said each employee’s request for an exemption had to be balanced against the need to keep students and other staff of the college safe.
“WWCC very carefully reviewed requests with those employees … balancing compliance with student success, health/safety and the individual situation of each employee,” Easttorp said.
“That consideration included whether the accommodation would put students or others at increased risk of infection and if the accommodation placed additional burdens on other students, faculty and staff.”
WWCC announced this summer it would not be requiring staff to vaccinate against COVID-19. But when Inslee issued the mandate, the college risked losing funding if it refused to comply.
“We recognize the impact that the governor’s vaccine requirements are having throughout our college, though we have an obligation as a state-funded institution to follow the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” Easttorp said.
Whitman College issued its own vaccine mandate before Inslee’s. Spokesperson Gillian Frew said most staff and students at the private, liberals arts school in Walla Walla opted to get vaccinated.
“Currently 99% of Whitman students and 96% of Whitman employees are fully vaccinated,” Frew said.
“We have tried to work to accommodate staff over the past six months and have granted a small number of medical and religious exemptions. Those employees are tested for COVID-19 weekly to ensure the safety of those they come in contact with.”
Three Whitman employees were fired after either opting out of the vaccine or being denied an exemption, she reported.
“Whitman employees have worked so hard, especially during the pandemic, and we hate to lose any member of our team,” Frew said. “However, we view the vaccine as a critical part of the safety of our community and have seen the benefits of lower case rates and very little campus spread.”
Walla Walla University spokesperson Aaron Nakamura said the private, Seventh-day Adventist school in College Place is fully in compliance with the mandate and did not have to terminate any employees.
He did not say, however, what percentage of the staff is vaccinated and what percentage received exemptions but that 100% had done one or the other.
