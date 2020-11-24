The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 67 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county’s case total is 2,113 since mid-March, including 18 deaths, local officials reported. Washington state Department of Health, however, is reporting 21 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
Local health staff say they wait for additional information before adding a death to the Covid-19 toll.
Fourteen people were reported hospitalized on Tuesday, part of the 571 active cases count. That number includes 117 men living at Washington State Penitentiary, 32 more than reported Monday.
State officials are reporting 320.5 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents in Walla Walla County.
The number of people considered recovered remains at 1,524.
Walla Walla County has a 15% test positivity rate, meaning that of all tests completed, 15% result in positive findings. The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.
Department of Community Health website: ubne.ws/2TepePQ.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 34 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,190, including 48 deaths.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers. It is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan, found online at: ubne.ws/3769wtQ
Umatilla County Public Health website: ubne.ws/3kPUzBk
Columbia County Public Health reported 20 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, four more than Monday. Thirty days ago the county was at zero active cases. Overall, 24 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been two deaths reported.
Columbia County Public Health: ubne.ws/3lT4xD7
Washington state Department of Health reported 3,482 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a record high.
There were 35 more related deaths.
The previous record was 2,589 cases in one day, reported Nov. 17, one week ago.
Tuesday’s numbers bring the state’s totals to 151,019 cases and 2,690 deaths, meaning 1.8% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency reported 10,166 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, including 70 new hospitalizations since Sunday.
Washington state Department of Health's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3mcVD3L
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 67,333.
There were 21 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 847. Health officials are reporting today sets a one-day record in death counts.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 474, 18 more than Monday.
There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, four more since Monday.
All Oregon counties are currently in a two-week “freeze,” meant to mitigate the transmission growth of the coronavirus. Guidance includes limiting social gatherings to six people or fewer, and gathering with no more than one other household at a time.
Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 response website: ubne.ws/3lUnBRt