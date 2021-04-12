Walla Walla, Columbia counties still safe in Phase 3 of COVID-19 regulations

Walla Walla County is safe, for now, from going backward in the state’s “Healthy Washington” pandemic recovery plan.
An announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office on Monday, April 2, named Pierce, Whitman and Cowlitz counties as rolling back from Phase 3 and into Phase 2 once again, with its tighter COVID-19 restrictions.
Those will include dropping capacity limits for indoor spaces like restaurants and fitness centers to 25% occupancy, down from the current 50% cap in Phase 3.
That change takes effect Friday, April 16.
In order to move down one phase a county must fail metrics for both case counts and hospitalization numbers, Inslee’s office said. Under a previous plan, a county only needed to fail one metric to move back one phase.
Since March 22, all of Washington’s 39 counties had been in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan, meaning all indoor spaces could increase capacity from 25% to 50%.
Last week, Walla Walla and Columbia counties public health leaders predicted no issues with staying in Phase 2, due to dropping case counts and low-to-no hospitalization numbers. Their expectation was backed up in today’s announcement, which also updated spectator events guidance, including school graduation ceremonies.
Under the newest plan, certain spectator activities will follow Phase 3 guidelines regardless whether or not the county moves back to Phase 2. School graduation ceremonies can use the Phase 3 spectator events guidance while in Phase 2, if they operate under a health and safety plan for the graduation ceremony, according to officials.
The next evaluation of counties comes on May 3, Inslee’s office said.
Walla Walla County’s public health officer, Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, said Monday, April 12, that while the county is currently meeting the health metrics to stay in Phase 3, his staff is seeing another uptick of local COVID-19 cases and are watching that closely.
It will be important to keep case numbers down here in order to stay more open, Kaminsky told county commissioners.
The most efficient way to do so is to get more people vaccinated, he said, pointing out it took more than two years to build herd immunity for the Spanish flu of 1918.
Some people do have a reaction to the vaccine, and those are fairly predictable. But when people get COVID-19, reactions to that virus vary greatly, Kaminsky pointed out.
“The vaccine is really the way to protect our community,” he said.