Officials in Washington state’s South Central health region, which includes Walla Walla and Columbia counties, learned today the region has moved out of Phase 1 of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery plan and into Phase 2.
That means certain businesses and entertainment can more fully open. Restaurants can again operate at a 25% capacity, as can indoor fitness centers.
As well, high school sports programs can start a modified fall sports season as planned.
A letter sent to area health leaders, signed by Lacy Fenrehbach, deputy secretary for the state Department of Health, said after the region of six counties did not move to Phase 2 last week with the rest of the state due to meeting only half of the four required metrics, it was discovered Providence St. Mary Medical Center has been incorrectly reporting COVID-19 admission data.
This led state officials to begin working with the hospital to correct its mistake.
According to the DOH data, the region had remained in Phase 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 related hospital admissions and a high positive test rate.
Using the facility’s updated information, that metric for the South Central region was re-calculated and DOH concluded the region does meet the required metric criteria to advance to Phase 2, starting today, Fenrehbach wrote.
The Roadmap to Recovery dashboard will be updated with this information on Tuesday, due to the Presidents day holiday.
The admission reporting error was discovered Friday and information was immediately corrected.
Susan Blackburn, chief executive officer of St. Mary, said her office appreciates a partnership with the state that has allowed the hospital to correct this error.“
State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said his department is committed to getting things corrected as quickly as possible and that he’s pleased St. Mary was immediately forthcoming with the information.
Early last week the state determined five regions could move to Phase 2. Two regions had already advanced to Phase 2, bringing the total regions in Phase 2 to seven. At that time, South Central remained in Phase 1.
Regions are required to meet criteria for three of the four metrics outlined in the Roadmap to Recovery plan in order to move into or remain in Phase 2. The four metrics include:
- Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population
- Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population
- Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds
- 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests
The state reassesses the metrics for all eight regions every two weeks and determines any phase adjustments on Thursdays. The next update will be Feb. 25 for implementation and possible phase movement on March 1.