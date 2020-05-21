Blue Palm Frozen Yogurt, 1417 Plaza Way, is one of several local food providers reopening after hiatus, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Operators announced on social media plans to open their doors today. The treat shop had temporarily closed following a massive sale on its frozen yogurt March 24 to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. According to the update, new restrictions and changes to the setup will be in place to adhere to the state’s current COVID-19-related regulations.
Recently, Juston Watson‘s trio of local restaurants also opened back up for curbside pickup only.
The Kegs & Grub Hospitality restaurants rolled out consecutively with Red Monkey on May 13, Stone Hut Bar & Grill last Thursday and Hop Thief Taphouse and Kitchen in College Place on Friday, the company announced on its website.
Watson had closed the restaurants early on during the state’s shutdown on March 18 and used gift card fundraisers to help support his staff.
Blue Palm and Hop Thief social media accounts noted they will open their outdoor patio seating as soon as permitted.
Also in College Place, Roger’s Bakery and Café reopened Monday.
The reopening was scheduled for May 11 but was postponed because of equipment malfunctions, the business posted on social media.
The College Avenue cafe had been closed since March 30.
Public House 124 reopened its kitchen May 12 after a hiatus, the establishment announced on social media.
The pub on East Main Street had been getting creative during its break, including selling mixed drink kits, beer growlers and gift cards.
The restaurant has now moved to a to-go menu and is also including mixed drinks and custom masks for ordering.