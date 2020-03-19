Walla Walla Clinic adjusts services through pandemic

Walla Walla Clinic will continue to operate its same-day surgical center for the time being, CEO Kevin Michelson said.
As adjustments are made to community health care services from the COVID-19 pandemic, various clinics and offices are making changes to reflect their own operations.
For the Tietan Street clinic, that means no coronavirus testing is offered there, but other services remain intact.
As Providence St. Mary Medical Center scales back on its non-urgent surgeries to focus on coronavirus care, the Walla Walla Clinic may be able to provide some decompression. It's a way to provide a different service while the clinic doesn't have the same resources for coronavirus testing.
Michelson said as an outpatient clinic the operation had limited access to COVID-19 testing supplies and kits.
“It’s something we would love to be able to offer in the future, if it becomes available,” he said.
But patients who arrive with an expectation of being tested will not only find the clinic doesn’t have kits, but those patients will also potentially put others at risk.
Thus, changes for how to process sick patients with flu-like symptoms have been implemented.
Michelson said those patients should call ahead and talk with their care team before visiting the facilities.
A number of other changes have taken place, Michelson outlined:
• Well visits and preventative testing continue to be offered, but scheduled patients are given options of rescheduling for a later date when appropriate.
• Visitors to the facilities will be restricted. One healthy support person for adult patients and up to two parents or guardians are allowed for pediatric patients. All patients and visitors are screened upon entering or check-in. Starting today all visitors will be restricted in non-clinical departments such as Business Services, IT and Medical Records.
• The Walk-in Clinic and laboratory will operate off scheduled appointments only to reduce number of patients in waiting rooms.
• Starting Monday, allergy patients requiring shots/injections will need to schedule appointments.
• The weekly Blood Pressure Clinic has been suspended until further notice.
• On weekends and after hours, all patients (except pediatrics) must enter through the Walk-in Clinic entrance and be screened.
• Outpatient surgical procedures continue in the ambulatory surgery center based on latest guidelines for patients. Additional screening protocols have been implemented to protect patients and staff.
• New telehealth and e-visit solutions are in development for COVID-19 screening and evaluation, plus patients with ongoing care needs.
Michelson said the operation continues to evaluate best practices to serve the community within guidelines established through the pandemic. With changes announced daily by the president and governor, health care professionals are also working around demands from the public, along with the increase in coronavirus infections.
“We’re trying to respond as cautiously as possible,” he said. “There are going to be ongoing care needs.”