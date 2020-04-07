The Walla Walla City Council will decide Wednesday whether to place a moratorium on evictions for residents and commercial businesses.
Following the governor’s lead, Council will review a proposed ordinance Wednesday that would suspend all evictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamation announced March 18, placed a moratorium on evictions for residential areas. It did not include commercial businesses.
After a measure in Spokane suspended foreclosures and evictions on businesses, Walla Walla City Council decided to consider a similar ordinance.
A proposed ordinance will be discussed virtually at Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. City Council meeting. Comments can be submitted to the council at khill@wallawallawa.gov. The meeting can be watched live at ubne.ws/wwcitycouncil.
City Council received 20 comments from residents on the matter. Of those, 12 comments were in favor of the moratorium and eight were opposed.
Lynn Sharp, a landlord, said a moratorium is a good idea.
“We’re just going to create more instability if we throw more businesses out as well as residential people,” she said in a telephone interview this morning.
She said she hopes property owners will receive similar protections.
“If we legally make eviction impossible then that would encourage and give a reason for banks, mortgage lenders … to also put a hold on payments,” she said.
Steven Shulman, who is also a landlord, said he agrees people should not be evicted, but they should be required to verify whether or not they were financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
As written, the ordinance does not require tenants to prove to their landlord that they have lost their job.
City Attorney Tim Donaldson said that’s because it is not possible to enforce verification of loss of income since the courts are partially shut down and everyone, including the city, is on a skeleton staff during this time.
“For public health and safety reasons, it’s a moratorium, which makes sure nobody is going to be put out on the streets during this time where there is this (‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’) proclamation,” he said.
He said eviction notices can still be served to tenants, however, the courts are not open for hearings.
A landlord could file an action, however, until the courts open back up the action can’t proceed, Donaldson said. Courts are closed for hearings until at least the last week of April, he said.
Shulman said he had a tenant who was put on furlough half-time about three weeks ago and whose husband lost a job.
He reduced their rent 75% for three months and that money they are not paying will get paid back interest-free at $200 a month, six months later.
“I have no intention of evicting anybody,” he said. “I am trying to work with everybody, but I don’t want to be regulated into something I can work out myself. Or at least let a tenant verify to me that they lost their job and can’t pay the rent.”
He said if the ordinance automatically prevents evictions of tenants without any kind of verification, what prevents every tenant in town from not paying their rent?
“If that happens there are a lot of unintended consequences like landlords who can’t pay mortgage companies,” he said. “Landlords have mortgages and have to pay utilities so they don’t get foreclosed on.”
The ordinance does protect landlords from tenants who are destroying property or threatening the health and safety of the landlord or other residents.
Camas Daniel a full-time student who worked full time at TMACS, lost his job recently due to the COVID-19 crisis.
He said he is thankful to have his mom to live with but still has expenses. His requests for unemployment have been rejected three times.
“A significant amount of restaurant friends, I mean all over the place — Marcy’s, TMACS, Steak Company, Passatempo — all of them are unemployed right now and many of them are struggling to pay bills,” he said.
Daniel said many people that he has met have not received money for unemployment.
He said people around his age do not have a lot of savings to fall back on and rent is one of the biggest payments.
“It is all happening at the end of the winter season, for the restaurant industry, winter season is the dead season, hours go crazy down, everyone makes half the income they do in the summer,” Daniel said.
Dina Jenkins, senior property manager for Tarragon Northwest, emailed the city about the moratorium as well.
“I strongly oppose the Council’s plan as its terms are too far reaching …,” Jenkins wrote.
“Your proposed ordinance allows for financial relief to the tenant but offers no form of assistance to the landlord.”
She said the moratorium will place financial burdens on landlords if there are no similar restrictions on the landlord’s mortgage company, insurance agent, tax assessor or required maintenance vendors.
“I don’t question the premise of halting evictions for nonpayment of rent, but it’s unreasonable to compromise the legal agreement between two parties by waiving the instrument that compels a tenant to make a timely payment-the assessment of late fees,” she said.
Richard Miller said he contracts with the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families and sees families in crisis who are fearful of the COVID-19 virus right now.
“They are wondering where they will live and how to keep off the streets,” he wrote in an email to Council.