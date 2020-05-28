Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival to make tuneful online foray

As Lion from “The Wizard of Oz” — having just mentioned a rhinocerous — could easily have said, “Not have a Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival? Imposserous!”
After all, as the festival website notes, “Music never stops. It only rests.”
Timothy Christie, the fest’s founder and artistic director, sent out an enthusiastic email to offer an alternative to the traditional in-person events the Valley is used to. Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s unwelcome interruption and the inability to perform live this spring, musicians nationwide have continued to hone their craft.
“In apartments, houses and even on a pier by a lake in the North Woods of Wisconsin, we’ve been playing our instruments and pressing ‘record’ along the way,” he wrote.
From June 4-27 a suite of online content will be offered in lieu of an in-person festival.
“We can’t get together in the real world, but we can try to make the online experience as personal as possible. We have personal greetings from all of the musicians, a few skits to share our ‘lockdown’ experiences with you and a whole bunch of beautiful performances,” Tim said.
“We wish we could be with you, and you with us, sharing in the joy of live chamber music performance: the camaraderie, the laughter, the searing tension of a rehearsal argument, the good wine — consequently, good wine is the antidote to the aforementioned searing tension — and of course the performances and ensuing applause. Those must wait until next season.”
He suggests when June 4 rolls around that viewers crack open some sarsaparilla, wine “or whatever floats your boat and click your way to some good, old-fashioned Walla Walla chamber music.”
Visit wwcmf.org to hear what Schubert’s “Cello Quintet” sounds like from a performance recorded June 6, 2017, at Gesa Power House Theatre.
The festival will begin presenting online content to its private YouTube channel on June 4. Find it on Facebook at ubne.ws/3gljeN7 and Instagram at ubne.ws/2TCd5SM.