Most students at Walla Walla Catholic Schools won’t be returning to in-person instruction when school starts Sep. 8 after all, President Curtis Seidel announced Thursday.
Students in grades 3-12 will start the year online. K-2 students will still attend in-person instruction as planned.
“As with all the schools in the area, we have been working with our health department on the guidelines that have been released by the state,” Seidel said.
“And we, as a Catholic school, have also been working with the diocese regarding what policies they have … In short, we have determined we are able to bring some students back while operating under the guidelines, but not all students at this time.”
Seidel said about 50 students will be at school in small groups. He said there were two main reasons for bringing back the younger students first.
“Younger kids are said to be at less of a risk of infection than older kids,” Seidel said. “So that’s the safety side of it. On the other side of it, the negative effects of distance learning are greater on younger kids than they are on older kids. So it’s the balance of the two. It’s safer for them to be there, and the negative effects are greater for them not to be there.”
Students won’t be returning for full days, however. Cohorts will be used to keep class sizes small.
Half of students will be attending school before lunch each day and the other half will attend after lunch. Students will spend two hours and 45 minutes on campus each day.
Seidel said students in grades 3-12 will have a structured online program. Much of each day will be spent in live, online classes within their normal peer groups with their normal teachers.
Some independent work will also occur.
This will make a return to in-person instruction easier as teachers won’t have to transition students off of a pre-designed online curriculum, he said.
Seidel said he remains committed to bringing students back as soon as it is safe to do so.
“This decision undoubtedly complicates the lives of all of our families, and I am truly sorry that such complication was necessary,” Seidel said. “Having spent my summer as a remote learning student at Notre Dame, I can attest to the fact that remote learning is not a substitute for an in-person experience,”
Seidel said he hopes to make an announcement soon on the possibility of making a larger return to in-person instruction in October.