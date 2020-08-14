The Walla Walla Catholic School system has pushed back its opening date from Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, President Curtis Seidel announced Thursday in an email to the school community. The new start date lands on the day after Labor Day.

“Our original start date had been situated substantially before any other school’s start date, and is now more in accord with our broader community,” Seidel said. “This change allows our leadership team to work with our board and teachers to ensure that we are opening safely in the manner that best supports families and students.”

Seidel said he still plans for the schools to open for full-day in-person instruction.

“While our school is prepared to (move online) if necessary, we believe that for most students and most families, it is best for students to be physically at school, in person, as much as possible,” Seidel said. “As such, we have been in communication with our local health department, our faculty, and our school board. Additionally, schools across the diocese are in similar situations and so we have been working with the school leadership team of all of our diocesan schools to discern the best way to be ‘be who we are’ in the season of COVID-19.”

Earlier this week, the schools announced a distance learning based backup plan in case it is deemed unsafe to open.

Seidel also rescheduled a community meeting, originally scheduled for yesterday, to Aug. 30.

“By (Aug. 30), we will be releasing our opening plans and structures for any adjustments that will be made as the school year progresses,” Seidel said.

The meeting is at the Aquinas Learning Center and can be viewed via Zoom, though limited in-person seating is also available. A link to the Zoom meeting, as well as information on how to reserve in-person seating to the meeting, can be found at wallawallacatholicschools.com.