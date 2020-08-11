Walla Walla Catholic Schools announces contingency plans for fall

Walla Walla Catholic Schools have announced contingency plans for distance learning this fall, should the school system’s plans to fully reopen for in-person instruction be deemed unsafe.
The faith-based school system announced late last month that it plans for students to fully return to in-person instruction this fall.
In a letter sent out to the school community Monday, President Curtis Seidel acknowledged this may not be possible.
“In the past weeks our teachers have been working on plans for remote learning should the need arise,” Seidel said. “These plans have been built upon the four cultural pillars we released last week … a culture of companionship, a culture of clarity, a culture of consistency and correction and a culture of communication.”
Should the schools transition into a distance learning plan, instruction would be conducted online.
Full daily online schedules for each grade were also sent to the school community.
Much of the school day is taken up with live time with teachers on Google Meets.
“This time will allow for teachers to help students more clearly in structuring their days,” Seidel said. “However, not every minute of that time will be taken up with receiving direct instruction from teachers. Like our normal classroom, scheduled remote class time will still involve independent work, group work and direct instruction from the teacher. This will balance the need of students for structure and connection with class and the reality of virtual fatigue.”
Seidel said plans for a hybrid schedule, which would see students return to in-person instruction part-time while participating in distance learning part-time, are being developed to serve as a bridge between starting the year fully online and returning to full in-person instruction, in case such a plan is needed.
To further explain plans for the fall, Walla Walla Catholic Schools offers a community meeting Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Aquinas Learning Center. This meeting can be viewed via Zoom, though limited in-person seating is also available. A link to the Zoom meeting, as well as information on how to reserve in-person seating to the meeting, can be found at wallawallacatholicschools.com.