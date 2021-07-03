Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, city of Walla Walla and local hospitals are promoting an upcoming pair of vaccine clinics from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, and 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7.
According to a new release from Community Health, both events will be held at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Southgate campus, 1025 S. 2nd Ave.
Walk-in appointments will be welcome starting at 3:30 p.m. at both clinics.
Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson will be provided, but people younger than 18 will only be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and must have written parental consent or bring a parent or guardian present to receive it.
No one younger than 12 is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments can be scheduled online at covidwwc.com/clinics or call Community Health at 509-524-2647.
Upcoming vaccination clinics will be listed at covidwwc.com, or you can sign up for text alerts by texting “COVIDWW” to 888777.