Walla Walla County health officials reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 478 people, including 136 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 801 inmates and 125 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. One inmate has died.
The county’s case total has grown to 3,516 since mid-March.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla Tuesday was 16. Another 462 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,005.
Columbia County Public Health reported eight active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 76 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 231,724 COVID-19 cases and 3,369 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 14,445 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
COVID-19 cases were reported at veterans homes throughout the state. At the Walla Walla Veterans Home, one staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home. The state Veterans Homes Program has registered for the Operation Warp Speed program, through which residents and staff will receive vaccinations. The tentative vaccine clinic date at the Walla Walla Veterans Home is Thursday, Dec. 31.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths.
The county has reported 5,441 cases and 56 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 713 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 111,227.
There were 16 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,449.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 527, 12 more than Monday.
Oregon Health Authority has expanded its multilingual Safe + Strong education and outreach campaign with materials to help communities find simple, culturally specific information on safely connecting with family and friends and preventing the spread of COVID-19.