Another 46 Walla Walla County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 449, health officials reported Wednesday.
Eight people are hospitalized.
Overall 1,885 people in the county have been diagnosed with the illness since March, including 18 who have died from the virus.
Case counts took another leap at Washington State Penitentiary, where 55 inmates currently have the coronavirus and 212 have been part of the outbreak at the prison, according to county health officials.
In Umatilla County, 26 more people joined the now-overall count of 3,950. That number includes 48 people killed by COVID-19.
Washington state’s health officials reported 1,303 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, and 21 new deaths.
The update brings the state’s totals to 135,424 cases and 2,592 deaths, meaning that 1.9% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the Department of Health.
The state also reported that 9,622 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,099 new cases of the illness Wednesday — the first day of Gov. Kate Brown's two-week "freeze" and the second-highest daily count to date — and 10 new deaths.
That brings the total number of residents who have tested positive to 56,743 and 788 deaths in the state.
Data shows there are 406 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, a new high for the state in this pandemic.