Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless Executive Director Jordan Green said on Wednesday, May 12, that they're working on a new project.
They launched the Mobile Outreach Services Team, or MOST, in a collaborative effort with Blue Mountain Action Council and Providence Population Health.
The converted MOST RV will be at a pop-up vaccination clinic from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
"We see this as a pretty big deal," said Green. "We're not the first to do this entirely, but there's a lot of need for it," that goes in tandem with medical care.
"The three organizations provide different services and we're launching into this leaning into our skills and talents to be proactive in supporting the community."
Financing for the joint effort in part comes from independent grants each organization has received to support the efforts, some related to COVID-19, some not, Green said.
Most has been doing soft rollouts with the mobile unit over a week and half and set up on Monday to support a vaccine clinic in College Place, he said.
The MOST staff includes a peer support specialist who can address underserved populations, such as homeless needs, documentation, food stamps, housing and rental assistance and medical care from a registered nurse.