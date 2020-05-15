Waitsburg welcomes a car cruise Saturday morning in lieu of its usual Waitsburg Celebration Days Car Show.
Joy Smith, former president of the Waitsburg Commercial Club, said organizers do not encourage anyone to attend in groups or gather on sidewalks, in order to maintain social distancing in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith said organizers of the car show wanted to do something to help the approximately 20 classic car enthusiasts in town show off their work.
Watchers are encouraged to sit in cars or watch from the comfort of their homes.
The cruise starts around 10 a.m. at Preston Park and travels down Main Street to West Seventh Street, to Orchard Street, to West Fourth Street and back to Main Street. Then cars will likely "meander about," Smith said.
"It's really meant to be a morale boost for the community," Smith said.
Waitsburg Celebration Days had been scheduled for this weekend but was canceled because of the pandemic.