Waitsburg School District to start year using distance learning

Add Waitsburg to the growing list of area school districts that will start the school year using distance learning.
Superintendent Mark Pickel announced on the district’s website that classes will be taught using a new and improved version of distance learning.
“Our current community COVID-19 transmission levels and rates are far above what the Washington State Department of Health recommends for a safe return to on-site learning,” Pickel said in a letter posted online. “Currently, our rate of transmission is about five times what they have deemed as safe for even the hybrid start we anticipated. As we examine the trend, we realize the stark reality that we are going the wrong way.”
Pickel’s letter goes on to say the district's distance learning model will be more rigorous than the one used in spring when schools closed.
State guidelines require that distance learning include synchronous elements this time around.
The district joins the Walla Walla, College Place and Prescott school districts in announcing intentions to start the year online. These districts are all in Walla Walla County where COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Meanwhile, the nearby Dayton School District — which sits in the much smaller Columbia County where the rate of COVID-19 cases is much lower — has announced plans to return to in-person instruction this fall using shortened days.
Recommendations from Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal issued last week says schools should base their decisions on the number of new cases in a two-week period in each district's county. This means a small district in a rural town or city can be negatively affected by cases in a larger city in the same county.
Like Walla Walla and College Place, the Waitsburg School District had planned on using a hybrid schedule that would see students make a part-time return to in-person instruction.