Officials with the Waitsburg School District announced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, that all students will transition to remote learning beginning Thursday, Jan. 27.
"Unfortunately, the sharp increase in COVID cases throughout our community and number of staff out sick makes this move to remote learning necessary. We will continue to watch our local COVID numbers, staffing, and student absences over the next few days and provide an update with next steps by early afternoon on Monday, January 31," a release on the district's website said.
The hope is to resume in-person classes by Feb. 1, but that will depend on community case rates, officials said.
The decision comes just after Dayton School District announced students in grades 6-12 would be transitioning to online learning, effective now through Jan. 31, at least.
Roughly one third of Dayton's students in those grades 6-12 have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Guy Strot said.
Waitsburg students should look for schedules and updates from their teachers, who will be in contact with students and families.
The district will continue providing breakfast and lunch meals for students during remote learning. Parents can go to Waitsburg Elementary School, 9-11 a.m. to pick up meals each day, district officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.