The Waitsburg Resource Center, 106 Preston Ave., may be known for feeding the community. But the community feeds it, too.
The volunteer-operated nonprofit got its start in 1991 when school staff members saw a need for coats for their students.
If they needed coats, staff thought, they probably needed food and other items and services, too. From there, the Resource Center was born.
So it may be no surprise that an operation that rises from the needs of its neighbors, is making adjustments through the coronavirus pandemic in how it keeps food on the table for local families.
Demand is there for about 50 families a month in the town of about 1,200 people, according to latest census estimates.
But service doesn’t look the same, said volunteer coordinator Margie Benson.
“It used to be that people would come in, they got a certain number of pounds per person,” Benson said. “Now we meet them at the door with a pre-filled box. There used to be a line of people waiting when we would open. But because of people getting more food stamps and more in unemployment, now there’s no line.”
Benson schedules the volunteers. Two people work the food distribution every Thursday afternoon and unload the truck of food that comes from Blue Mountain Action Council.
“Margie is our great worker bee,” said Director Pam Conover. “She does ordering, reports and works closely with BMAC.”
In the last nearly 30 years the Resource Center has become such a significant resource for the community that its services have grown to include sponsorship of free dental care and a Christmas goody bag.
The team works with other organizations, including the Waitsburg School District, to identify needs. It sponsors education for lifeguards, provides healthy snacks for the reading program at the library and serves as a resource for people to get transportation, weekend food backpacks and coats in winter time.
It operates an Art and Food program, too. Among the few aspects it doesn’t offer is clothing, with the exception of certain situations.
“We are all about kids and community,” Conover said.
Community service organizations, churches, business operations and private citizens provide financial support to keep the organization going.
When the center needed more space in 2010, neighboring Banner Bank offered some of its square footage to fill the need.
The group has a separate ministerial fund to help with other types of needs, such as utility bills, prescriptions and rent.
“We treat all people coming to us as our neighbors,” Conover said. “We call those who use our services ‘neighbors.’”
More support comes from Banner Bank, the U.S. Postal Service, the Christian, Catholic, Presbyterian and other churches in Waitsburg.
The Waitsburg Lions are supporters and a donation jar at Ten Ton Coffee raised between $400 and $500 for the cause.
“Right now the times are challenging,” Conover said. “The big emphasis is the amazing community.”
For more details visit waitsburgchristianchurch.com.