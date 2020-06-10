Waitsburg family produces, donates thousands of masks

The scarcity and ongoing demand for protective face masks has created a dilemma for following restrictions to flatten the curve and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Many have filled the void, including Waitsburg family members who are following the Free and Accepted Masons role of stepping up and helping out wherever they can.
“Not a problem,” said Skip Winchester, worshipful master of Waitsburg Lodge 16. “Our solution was to make them if you can’t find them to buy them.”
He and wife Lois and their family have gathered materials and made masks to distribute free to recipients, according to a release from Dutch Maier.
The family’s efforts haven’t slowed as they’ve used their own funds and received donations to acquire the materials and produce 2,000 masks for distribution to meet the need in places around the world.
“Our family works together patterning, cutting fabric and elastic, sewing and finishing. We average about three masks an hour and have invested about 700 hours, so far,” Lois said.
“We saw that there was a great need for masks and it became a calling for our whole family. It has been a constant process and we have been able to satisfy the demand as we receive more and more requests for these masks.”
“We’ve sent them so many places, I’ve been surprised by the demand,” Skip said. “In early May, our daughter delivered a batch of 89 masks that we had just completed to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane when she made a trip up there.”
Other mask gifts include a bale of 60 they sent to their daughter-in-law’s son and his U.S. Army unit stationed in Germany. Packages have been shipped in lots numbering handfuls to dozens, to the hundreds, according to Skip and Lois.
“We’ve sent bundles of 200 to two different hospitals in Mission Viejo Valley, Calif. There was an EMS station from the New York City Fire Department that we sent dozens of masks, too,” Lois said.
“With the help of our daughter Chris, and our son Mickey and his wife Tawnya, we’ve also made and shipped these masks to help people in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Montana and even the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Skip said they’ve slowed down a few times until new shipments of elastic come in. Fabric has been plentiful, but the demand for elastic has caused an occasional logistics challenge. However, he said, this labor of love for his family has inspired them to find ways to solve each new obstacle.
“Surprisingly, our real big challenge in all this has been finding adequate supplies of elastic to continue our production. That becomes very important because we have had an ever-growing list of requests. We have really been blessed and surprised by the amount of donations that we have received from people who wanted to assist in our cause,” said Skip.
“We’ve felt a civic and humanitarian duty so we’ve tried to serve our community and our fellow man the best way we could find. This is our way of giving life to the grand master’s theme.
“Most Worshipful Brother Charles Wood speaks of ‘one Masonic family, living united.’ I think, in our way, my family and I are working together to serve God and man to give thanks for the many blessings we have every day.”
The Winchesters are longtime members of the Masonic family. Skip is an active member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Walla Walla, a noble in the El Katif Shrine Temple and president of the Blue Mountain Shrine Club and he and Lois are active in Eastern Star Chapter 9 in Waitsburg where she is secretary.