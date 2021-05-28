The Waitsburg School District announced Friday, May 28, that in-person learning at Waitsburg Elementary School has been suspended for the remainder of the school year.
According to an email from the district, the closure was called for because of a "drastic increase" in COVID-19 cases in staff and students in Waitsburg's elementary levels.
The cases resulted in "multiple exposures and close contacts," district representatives wrote.
Remote learning will be used for all students in preschool through fifth grade starting Tuesday, June 1, after the long holiday weekend.
According to the district's website, the entire second-grade class had to quarantine on May 25 because of two students with positive cases.
Since then, one staff member and seven students have tested positive for the disease.
Officials said it's imperative that staff, students and family members heed COVID-19 protocols, especially in a small community.
"We are urging all families to follow (COVID-19) health requirements by staying home when sick and adhering to quarantine expectations," officials wrote on the website. "If you are not feeling well and/or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, do not come to school."