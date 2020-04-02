Because of the health and safety concerns, the Union-Bulletin is allowing unlimited access to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital or print subscription.

Waitsburg Celebration Days has been canceled.

The annual citywide celebration that takes place the third week of May will be postponed for a year, according to a post from the Waitsburg Commercial Club on Wednesday night.

"It was a tough decision, but unavoidable," said former Commercial Club President Joy Smith, in comments on the Waitsburg Celebration Days page.

The two-day community festival draws visitors for an antiques car show, live music, parade, museum tours and more.

The festival is expected to resume in 2021.

