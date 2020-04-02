Waitsburg Celebration Days has been canceled.
The annual citywide celebration that takes place the third week of May will be postponed for a year, according to a post from the Waitsburg Commercial Club on Wednesday night.
"It was a tough decision, but unavoidable," said former Commercial Club President Joy Smith, in comments on the Waitsburg Celebration Days page.
The two-day community festival draws visitors for an antiques car show, live music, parade, museum tours and more.
The festival is expected to resume in 2021.