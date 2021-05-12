Walla Walla High School has teamed up with the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health to host a vaccine clinic at Walla Walla High School on Friday, May 14.
WWPS Health Services Director Amy Ruff said while the clinic will make it convenient for high school students to get their vaccine shot, the clinic is not just for students and staff. Community members are welcome as well.
“As the health department moves away from their mass vaccination clinics, they are looking for pop-up sites in the community,” Ruff said. “We thought schools would be a great opportunity to do that. It’s for parents, community members, anyone interested in being vaccinated. We welcome all comers."
Right now, the plan is to have it open to anyone 16 years old or older, however, Ruff said she hopes to be able to accept even younger people as well.
That will depend on how quickly the Washington Department of Health reacts to a recent decision from the Federal Drug Administration to approve the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12.
“We are waiting on the Washington Department of Health to buy off on that and give us the go ahead,” Ruff said. “Then, we will be vaccinating anyone over the age of 12 who wants to be vaccinated.”
She added that parental consent is required for those under 18. She expects the state health department will act on time for Friday’s clinic.
“We’re expecting that prior to Friday if history follows as it has in the past,” she said.
Two vaccines will be available at the clinic. In addition to the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, those 18 or older can opt to instead receive the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot.
Ruff said there will be further clinics at the district’s middle schools as early as next week. She said a large part of the student body getting the vaccine will help things start to return to normal at schools.
“It is so important that we can open normally next year, hopefully without so many safety protocols in place,” Ruff said. “(It would also help) us to have more normal activities this summer.”
The clinic will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the gym at Walla Walla High School.
Ruff said walk-ins will be accepted, however registration is preferred.
More information and a consent from can be found at ubne.ws/wwpsvaccineclinic.