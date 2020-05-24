Wa-Hi alum thriving on biochemistry track at Willamette U

As a biochemistry student at Willamette University in Salem Walla Wallan Lily Clancy helped with a hand sanitizer project that Whitman College graduate and Willamette Prof. Sarah Kirk supervised, as reported in Etcetera on May 7. The shortage of and high demand for hand sanitizer because of hygienic needs caused by COVID-19, got the professor working on formula numbers and ingredients for the medium.
Lily said before she left campus to come home she worked with Sarah, who is her academic advisor and mentor. Divine Distillery in Salem donated alcohol to the project and paid for the other materials required and Sarah, Lily and a couple of others did the math and measuring of the glycerol and hydrogen peroxide necessary to produce hand sanitizer for first responders in the Salem area.
“This was one of the many amazing opportunities I have had since getting to Willamette,” Lily said in a release. The 2018 Walla Walla High School alumna aspires to be a biology major and go to medical school after college.
She spoke often about going to Willamette with Peggy Payne, her biology and biotechnology teacher at Wa-Hi.
“Mrs. Payne ... was very influential in my college decision and also helped foster my love of science,” Lily said.
“After I got in, I applied to be in a new program to foster community and support underrepresented people pursuing degrees in STEM. This program offered me a scholarship and when I visited the campus I toured the science facilities and met Professor Kirk and Professor Alison Fisher.
“I felt very comfortable on the campus ... I have been very supported by female professors in math and chemistry and they have gone above and beyond to make me feel welcome in a STEM major and help me find amazing opportunities to do research about things I am passionate about,” Lily said.
A few chemistry courses later, Lily declared a biochemistry major and Sarah continued as her advisor. In the winter of her first year Lily applied for the Colloquium Grant and that summer interviewed Syrian refugees and asylum seekers and Dutch healthcare providers in the Netherlands to learn more about the cross-cultural interactions between those groups.
“The Netherlands has a lot of structures in place to support asylum seekers until they are approved of refugee status and I got to meet and speak with many kinds people and learn a lot about two cultures that were unfamiliar to me.
In fall of her second year, she did research in a lab on campus with Professor David Griffith and tested the process of estrogen degradation in wastewater. This was a really great experience, but it also helped me to realize how much I enjoy working with people and I missed that.
She anticipated participating this summer in a project that has been postponed to summer 2021 because of the pandemic. She’s excited about it and said it will be working with Dr. Brandon Togiokia at Oregon Health Science University in Portland They expect to investigate the impact of race and gender on the surgical consent process. Lily said she will help with data collection and write observations when physicians speak with patients about the risks of surgery.
Although at home in Walla Walla, she’s working remotely on a project with two Willamette professors and five other students on a sexual health education project. They are researching what types of sexual health education programs other American universities use, if any, and will propose a new program for Willamette.
They will interview future college students and current Willamette students and alumni about what types of things are lacking from their high school sexual health education classes, she said.
Her interest is centered on the social side of healthcare and access to it. “I have had a lot of opportunities at Willamette to explore these interests and I am still planning on going to medical school after I graduate. I am passionate about health equity and look forward to doing a lot more work around these issues in the future,” Lily said.
A member of the Willamette Class of 2022, Lily serves as a resident advisor and is co-president of Choice Action Team. She is the daughter of ...