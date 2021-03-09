In the midst of the pandemic, most people haven’t been able to celebrate their birthday just they way they want.
But Gayle Sanders did, and exactly where he wanted to be — working hard at the 14th mass vaccination clinic in Walla Walla County.
Sanders turned 81 last weekend, surrounded by a group of people he has come to admire and treasure.
Without the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unlikely the lifelong area resident would have been standing in Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Saturday, March 6, holding a bouquet of balloons and being celebrated and applauded for his service by medical providers and other volunteers.
Sanders has been on duty at every large vaccination event the Department of Community Health has facilitated, public health officer Dr. Daniel Kaminsky told county commissioners Monday, March 8.
Most of that time Sanders has been on parking patrol at the fairgrounds, through bouts of snow, wind and rain, helping seniors with mobility issues get from car to the registration table.
It’s been an interesting place to be, interacting with folks who need this vaccine the most, he said.
It confirms why the retired auto body worker felt inspired to raise his hand and be part of the community’s all-out effort to get as many people immunized as fast as possible against the novel coronavirus.
Sanders was there last weekend, when workers delivered more than 200 vaccines per hour during the department’s “Super Saturday” event that put almost 2,000 doses into arms.
Wanting to be a part of that ballet of action, compassion and efficiency is a “no-brainer,” Sanders said.
“It’s something we need to do to get things back to normal,” he said. “It keeps me out of the bars, I say, even though I don’t drink.”
He knows from talking to relatives elsewhere that the local vaccination clinics are the envy of others, Sanders said.
“What they have put together here is unbelievable,” Sanders said. “It’s so organized. And it is so neat to work in that pavilion. It’s a landmark.”
Sanders was raised in the Walla Walla Valley, where his family has long been rooted. He retired after a lengthy career in fixing vehicles while his wife, Jeanne Ruecker, retired after years as a Walla Walla School District counselor.
Giving back to a community that has nurtured them is the right thing to do, Sanders said, noting he first heard about the opportunity at the Sunrise Rotary Club.
Being a Rotarian means “service before self,” he said.
“This valley has been so good to me, the least I can do is give a little back,” he said. “These are great, great people to work with ... it’s my pleasure.”
Sometimes he is asked why he spends the long clinic hours on his feet every chance he gets. The answer is easy, Sanders said.
“Because I can.”