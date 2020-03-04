Visitor restrictions continue at Providence St. Mary

The positive test of a Umatilla County resident for coronavirus came early this week at about the same time as a surge of influenza A, prompting visitor restrictions that remain in place at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Hospital administrators say the discovery of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in Washington state and in neighboring Umatilla County sparked an upshot in activity among area residents fearful of community transmission and their own symptoms.
“That was a big change for us,” said Dr. Christopher Hall, chief medical officer for Providence St. Mary.
Susan Leathers, the medical center’s Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness manager, said an increase emerged in patients concerned about symptoms and wanting COVID-19 testing without an understanding that the state public health lab is the only place this can currently be done.
“There are people that are concerned or even alarmed, asking to be seen,” Leathers said.
The challenge is that the test is not provided simply upon request. With limited supplies available, patients must be screened and approved to be tested.
Those who believe they’re exhibiting symptoms should start with a call to their care provider or clinic first, she emphasized. Most care providers can conduct screening over the phone to help determine if a patient needs to be seen.
Hall said a modest visitor restriction had already been in place in response to the influenza A influx. This is the second wave of flu-related illnesses in the community for the season. The first involved influenza B and came largely in the November/December time frame.
The flu “almost had us at capacity,” he said.
One effect that sometimes comes with that is the use of the hospital’s personal protective equipment — gloves and face masks.
With a nationwide conservation effort of such equipment in the health care industry, Hall said the medical center has also become more selective about handing out masks that were otherwise disappearing.
“It’s the same phenomenon as people going to the grocery store and wiping out supplies,” Leathers said. “We give out our masks that are needed to patients or visitors, and instead of having them out by the door we’re pulling back for the people who need them most.”
Hall said St. Mary is uniquely positioned to help serve the community as the new virus spreads. Providence facilities in Washington state have been the first to treat coronavirus patients.
“We have a lot of internal information that gets shared very quickly,” Hall said.
He said the hospital’s negative-airflow rooms and bed capacity have also been key investments at St. Mary for treatment of conditions such as coronavirus.
A major message needed for the public though, he said, is to use the Emergency Department for its intended purpose.
“We still have the same things going on that go on every single day — heart attacks, labor and delivery,” he said. “If the public can, as much as possible, help us preserve the Emergency Department for patients who need to be here, we think we can get through this.”