Visitor access limitations extended to Providence's Chase Avenue and Southgate clinics

Visitor restrictions in place at Providence St. Mary Medical Center are being extended to the Providence Medical Group clinics and Urgent Care operation, Providence announced this morning.
Access is limited in those places to patients in need of care and one support person, plus Providence staff and vendors only.
“Reducing the number of people in the clinic waiting areas helps reduce the spread of communicable diseases in our community, including colds, flu and coronavirus (COVID-19),” the announcement said. “It also helps preserve the supply of masks and other resources.”
The clinics, Urgent Care and hospital are all safe places to receive care. However, those not needing care themselves or not there in a supportive role are asked to not visit, said Kathleen Obenland, director of communications for Providence Health & Service’s Southeast Washington Service Area.
“It’s not unusual for patients to bring their children and other family or friends with them when they go to appointments,” Obenland explained this morning.
“Sometimes the entire family comes to wait for the person who needs care. That increases the number of people waiting alongside patients who may be ill. It also increases the number of people needing masks, hand sanitizer and other materials that we are working to conserve.”
The visitor restrictions extend beyond the Poplar Street campus to Providence’s Chase Avenue and Southgate Medical Park operations. The Express Care clinics operate separately from Providence Medical Group.
St. Mary had already been operating under moderate visitor restrictions last week with an influx of influenza A patients, administrators said.
The restrictions were further tightened Saturday after Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in Washington because of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
An influx of visitors concerned about potential symptoms and wanting tests has since arrived at the hospital. The operation has also experienced a rise in visitors seeking protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, to take home.
Consequently, Providence is asking the public to limit Emergency Department use for actual emergencies. Those include serious injuries and trouble breathing.
“Many people are concerned about COVID-19. It is important to know that for most people, the virus causes only mild symptoms, and they can isolate and recover at home like they would from the flu,” the announcement said. “Care for moderate symptoms is available at local clinics and Urgent Care. People needing care who believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to call their clinic or provider so arrangements can be made for their arrival.”
The restrictions at the medical center are slightly different given the health care that’s provided there over the other clinics.
At the hospital, access is limited to patients in need of care, Providence staff and vendors. There are some exceptions:
- In the Birthing Center, the father/support person of the mother’s choosing is permitted.
- Drivers who accompany patients may be in waiting areas if they are not showing symptoms of respiratory illness. These people are not allowed, however, in patient rooms or clinical areas. If they are coughing or showing other signs of illness, they will be asked to wait in their vehicles.
- Patients who need assistance making health care decisions may be accompanied by a person with the power of attorney over health care.
- The parents of a child needing medical care are permitted.
- Humanitarian exceptions will be made for dying patients.
Further information on COVID-19 symptoms and other information can be obtained by calling the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at 509-524-2647.