Editor’s note: The global COVID-19 pandemic is a quickly evolving situation affecting the Walla Walla Valley in a variety of ways. Each day, the U-B will provide a list of what we know is happening here. This information is also be free on our coronavirus page of the website: ubne.ws/u-bcoronavirus.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES: Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases as of this morning, 46 cases awaiting results, 19 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases.
The Union-Bulletin’s office is closed to the public until at least April 6. Please use the main phone number for assistance: 509-525-3301. You can also find contact information on our website: union-bulletin.com.
All schools in Washington state are closed through at least April 24. In Oregon, all schools are closed through the end of March.
All Washington and Oregon bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities have closed temporarily. The ban doesn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, and restaurants can continue take-out and delivery services.
All 56 Washington State Department of Licensing offices are closed to the public until at least March 23. People can visit dol.wa.gov for access to services. When offices open, temporary provisions will enable people to complete other services online. Vision testing is suspended.
Fingerprinting services at Walla Walla and Columbia County sheriff’s offices are temporarily suspended. Concealed pistol licenses not requiring fingerprinting or renewals will still take place. New licences will be delayed until the current situation with COVID-19 is considered safe to resume fingerprinting. Columbia County will accept new applications, but they may be suspended, according to its social media page.
All NAMI Walla Walla (National Alliance on Mental Illness) meetings and support groups are suspended until further notice.
The Walla Walla YMCA is closed.
The Walla Walla Public Library is closed to the public until at least April 1. Library staff is available to fulfill holds and deliver them curbside. Call to arrange a pickup time, and staff will bring items to the car. During the closure, library fines will not be charged to accounts.
Walla Walla County Rural Library District has closed all its buildings to the public through at least April 6. The rural district does not charge fines and is encouraging people to keep their books home until the doors reopen.
All people who enter Providence St. Mary Medical Center buildings will be screened for illness and have their temperatures taken. Visitors who have a fever or other symptoms will not be allowed.
Many churches in the Valley have gone to online services or made changes in their operations. To see a list of everything that’s been reported to the U-B, visit ubne.ws/churchchanges.
Oregon and Washington Department of Corrections have suspended in-person visitations at all facilities until further notice.
Walla Walla VA campus lobby hours for all clinical buildings will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.). When people visit the facilities as an enrolled veteran or visitor, they will be directed to a screening location. Children 12 and under are not permitted.
Baker Boyer has closed all branch lobbies and public meeting rooms. Banking continues with online banking, mobile apps, telephone, drive-through and ATM services.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is temporarily closed.
All Walla Walla Parks & Recreations programs have been canceled through April 24.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed its visitor centers in Walla Walla.