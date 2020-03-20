CASES: Global — 209,839 confirmed cases as of this morning, 8,778 deaths. U.S. — 7,038 confirmed cases, 97 deaths. Washington — 1,376 confirmed cases, 74 deaths. Oregon — 88 confirmed cases, three deaths. Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases, 106 tests awaiting results, 33 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases. Benton County — one confirmed case, one death. Franklin County — Two confirmed cases.
Changes continue at the Walla Walla VA campus, 77 Wainwright Drive. Veterans and visitors will be screened at the tent in front of Bldg. 143 (the outpatient clinic) before entering clinical buildings. Children 12 and under are not allowed in any of the clinical buildings. Ask about virtual care appointment options like VA Video Connect, telehealth or telephone care or communicate via secure messaging via My HealtheVet for non-emergent needs or questions at myhealth.va.gov.
The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended all field operations until April 1. However, the census 2020 website and toll free phone number are still active. Log on to my2020census.gov from any computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet or call 1-844-330-2020 to respond by phone or to request a paper response form.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site is announcing modifications to operations. The site’s visitor center is closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park trails and grounds will remain open.
The Union-Bulletin’s office is closed to the public until at least April 6. Please use the main phone number for assistance: 509-525-3301. You can also find contact information on our website: union-bulletin.com.
Columbia County offices are closed to the public and require appointments to receive needed services that cannot be done online or over the phone.
All Umatilla County offices are closed for direct public access for the next 60 days.
Walla Walla County offices open by appointment only: Assessor, Treasurer, WSU Extension, Community Development, Public Works, Fairgrounds, Community Health, Human Resources/Risk Management, Technology Service, Coroner, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management.
Walla Walla police and fire departments’ lobbies will be closed to the public, and community programs have been canceled or postponed. The WWPD may allow limited entry as necessary by Chief Scott Bieber.
Blue Mountain Community College will move all of its spring term courses into a remote format and delay the start of spring term to April 6. BMCC locations are restricted to faculty and staff only. Use phone calls, email, Zoom and other remote access tools to connect with BMCC.
The Walla Walla Presbyterian Church has suspended worship services in the sanctuary but will broadcast worship on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. live over radio stations KGDC 1320 AM and 92.9 FM.
The First Christian Church, 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, has canceled this Sunday’s regular worship service. However, the church building will be open from 10:30 a.m.-noon for anyone to come in for a personal prayer time and communion.