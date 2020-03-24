CASES: Global — 332,930 confirmed cases as of this morning, 14,509 deaths. U.S. — 44,183 confirmed cases, 544 deaths. Washington — 2,221 confirmed cases, 110 deaths. Oregon — 191 confirmed cases, five deaths. Walla Walla County — Two confirmed cases, 191 tests awaiting results, 101 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases. Benton County — Seven confirmed cases, two deaths. Franklin County — Three confirmed cases.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered every Washingtonian to stay home unless they are engaged in an essential activity. The order bans all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes and orders all businesses to close unless they are designated an essential business.
Beginning today, Walmart in College Place will host an hour-long senior shopping event for those 60 or older. This will start at 6 a.m., one hour before the store opens. The vision center and pharmacy will also be open during this time.
The Department of Ecology has canceled its 2020 Ecology Youth Corps summer litter crews for teens 14-17 due to the coronavirus emergency and the uncertainty surrounding the remaining school year. The statewide closure of Washington’s K-12 schools is impacting the ability of potential applicants to assemble and submit necessary material, including required references.
In Walla Walla County Superior Court, all civil, criminal and juvenile dockets have been suspended and will be special set by administrators. The Court Clerk’s hours will be changed, likely 9-2. Bench warrants also were not to be issued for failure to appear unless necessary for public or individual safety. Warrants would, however, be issued for conditional release violations. Additionally, the Courthouse has placed colored tape on the floor in various areas where lines typically occur to enable people to distance themselves appropriately. And, all review hearings scheduled for Monday’s docket were continued, while the remaining hearings were staggered to help ensure few people were in the courtroom at one time.
Blue Mountain Humane Society officials said beginning today and until further notice, public shelter hours will be as follows: Monday- Friday, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Stray reclaims, pet-food assistance and foster family supply support will be available during these hours. People should wait in their cars for a staff member to approach and help. BMHS professionals remain available to assist with animal-related concerns at 509-525-2452 or execdirector@bluemountainhumane.org. No pet adoptions are being allowed, Executive Director Sara Archer said today.
A fourth Washington Department of Corrections employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The person worked at the Peninsula Work Release facility in Port Orchard, according to the DOC’s website. No inmates have tested positive as of this morning. Thirty-one inmates have been tested so far, yielding six negatives; 25 results are pending.
Waitsburg City Hall is closed to the public, however staff will continue operations. People should use the drop box and online billing to pay utility bills, and election ballots can go in the drop box in front of City Hall.