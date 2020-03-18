CASES: Global — 179,111 confirmed cases as of this morning; 7,426 deaths. U.S. — 4,226 confirmed cases; 75 deaths. Washington — 1,012 confirmed cases; 52 deaths. Oregon — 65 confirmed cases, one death. Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases, 64 tests awaiting results, 19 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases.
All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. This decision protects the population they serve — older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions — and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency. However, staff are still able to provide critical services. Visit socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices or call 1-800-772-1213.
Secure and convenient online services remain available at socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.
Bluewood is officially closed for the season. Today through Sunday, the resort will be open for guests and staff to pick up their gear, get pass pictures taken for next season and to touch base in person about any questions. Staff will be on hand in guest services between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.
Helpline Walla Walla’s annual SoupPort fundraiser luncheon and raffle, set for April, has been canceled. But the organization still needs support, they announced. The outbreak has quickly sent our economy into turmoil and is starting to harm some of the most vulnerable in Walla Walla. Send donations to 1520 Kelly Place, Suite 180, Walla Walla WA 99362 or donate at helplineww.org/take-action.
The Catholic Diocese of Spokane has suspended all Mass services for Catholic churches of Eastern Washington and church members are exempt from the obligation to attend Mass during the quarantine. Priests will be offering daily, private Mass as much as possible and live-streaming Sunday Mass when possible. Funeral rites are limited to graveside ceremonies, not to exceed more than 10 people. The situation will be reassessed April 6.
Blue Mountain Audubon Society’s highway cleanup scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
Safeway and Albertsons stores across the state are reserving two hours twice a week for at-risk shoppers. From 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, the store will open for senior citizens and people who are pregnant, have compromised immune systems or have been advised to stay home.
WorkSource offices across Washington State will be closed for in-person customer service and will be adopting a virtual-only customer service model until the science and health guidance suggests it is safe to re-open for direct service.
The Union-Bulletin’s office is closed to the public until at least April 6. Please use the main phone number for assistance: 509-525-3301. You can also find contact information on our website: union-bulletin.com.
All schools in Washington state are closed through at least April 24. In Oregon, all schools are closed through at least April 28.
All Washington and Oregon bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities have closed temporarily. The ban doesn’t apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, and restaurants can continue take-out and delivery services.
All 56 Washington State Department of Licensing offices are closed to the public until at least March 23. People can visit dol.wa.gov for access to services. When offices open, temporary provisions will enable people to complete other services online. Vision testing is suspended.
The Walla Walla YMCA is closed.
The Walla Walla Public Library is closed to the public until at least April 1. During the closure, library fines will not be charged to accounts.
Walla Walla County Rural Library District has closed all its buildings to the public through at least April 6. The rural district does not charge fines and is encouraging people to keep their books home until the doors reopen.
All people who enter Providence buildings will be screened for illness and have their temperatures taken. From there, people will receive identification indicating their approval for entry. Visitors who have a fever or other symptoms will not be allowed.
Many churches in the Valley have gone to online services or made changes in their operations. To see a list of everything that’s been reported to the U-B, visit ubne.ws/churchchanges.
Oregon and Washington Department of Corrections have suspended in-person visitations at all facilities until further notice.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is temporarily closed.
All Walla Walla Parks & Recreations programs have been canceled through April 24.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed its visitor centers in Walla Walla.
Walla Walla City Hall offices are closed to the public and will operate online, by phone or by email. Utility bills can be paid online at payments.wallawallawa.gov, mailed to City Hall or deposited into the designated drop box located at Third Avenue and Rose Street. Development services will process permits online and through email and phone.