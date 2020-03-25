CASES: Global — 372,757 confirmed cases as of this morning, 16,231 deaths. U.S. — 54,453 confirmed cases, 737 deaths. Washington — 2,469 confirmed cases, 123 deaths. Oregon — 209 confirmed cases, eight deaths. Walla Walla County — Two confirmed cases, 191 tests awaiting results, 163 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases. Benton County — 12 confirmed cases, two deaths. Franklin County — Seven confirmed cases.
- The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services issued a temporary emergency order today requiring all insurance companies to extend grace periods for premium payments, postpone policy cancellations and nonrenewals, and extend deadlines for reporting claims. The order is effective immediately and goes until April 23. In addition, insurance companies must ensure that customers can make payments in a manner that helps maintain safe social distancing.
- Crater Lake National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic national parks and several other park sites across the Pacific Northwest have temporarily closed to the public. Park officials said rangers will remain at the parks to enforce the closure and protect the parks. Other park closures in Oregon include the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and John Day Fossil Beds. In Washington, North Cascades National Park closed campgrounds and facilities, as well as some trailheads and access roads. National parks around the country were also closing Tuesday, from Yellowstone to the Great Smoky Mountains.
- Washington’s Parks and Recreation Commission and Department of Fish and Wildlife temporarily closed all state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas for at least two weeks starting today. Entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and on-site public services will be suspended. Essential staff will be present to preserve and protect resources. Camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through April 30.
- Serenity Point Counseling Services is offering a COVID-19 Support group facilitated by one of its clinicians via telehealth and telephonic technology. The group will provide an opportunity for participants to share their fears and concerns regarding this ongoing crisis, but more importantly to hear and learn from others on how they are managing and coping with these times of uncertainty. For information on participation, call Serenity Point Counseling Services at 509-529-6036.
- Effective today until further notice, hours at the Sudbury Landfill will be 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Household Hazardous Waste facility is closed. Only charge accounts or credit cards accepted (no cash or checks). Customer traffic entering the facility may be limited to minimize customer and employee exposure (social distancing). Call 509-524-4591 with questions.