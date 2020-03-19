CASES: Global — 191,127 confirmed cases as of this morning; 7,807 deaths. U.S. — 7,038 confirmed cases; 97 deaths. Washington — 1,187 confirmed cases; 66 deaths. Oregon — 88 confirmed cases, three deaths. Walla Walla County — No confirmed cases, 79 tests awaiting results, 25 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases.
- Starting today, Walmart’s new temporary hours will be 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily, and the auto center will be closed. The store will also host an hour-long shopping event every Tuesday starting March 24.
- Super 1 Foods is operating on temporary hours, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. The store is offering senior and at-risk shopping 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended all field operations until April 1. During this pause, the bureau will continue to evaluate all the 2020 census operations.
- Whitman Mission National Historic Site is announcing modifications to operations. The site’s visitor center is closed until further notice. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, park trails and grounds will remain open.
- Some offices of the Department of Social and Health Services are closing to the public and others are limiting in-person lobby services. Effective today, Disability Determination Services and Child Support services statewide will be available online or by telephone only. For disability determination call 800-772-1213 and for child support call 800-442-KIDS.
- Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton announced it is closing operations of its casino starting at noon today until April 8. The resort’s tower hotel will still be open with a limit of 100 rooms staggered apart from each other. Other closures at the resort include the courtyard hotel rooms, multiple dining options, the arcade and children’s entertainment area.
- Three Oregon state agencies will suspend camping to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2. Reservations for all state park stays from April 3 to and including May 8 will be canceled and site fees refunded. The suspended service also affects reservations for group day-use areas. Details: bit.ly/OPRD-covid
- All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. However, staff are still able to provide critical services. Visit socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices or call 1-800-772-1213.
- The Union-Bulletin’s office is closed to the public until at least April 6. Please use the main phone number for assistance: 509-525-3301. You can also find contact information on our website: union-bulletin.com.
- Milton-Freewater City Hall, public works offices and library are closed to the public and will operate online at mfcity.com or by phone at 541-938-5531.
- Dayton public works facility and City Hall are closed to the public and will operate online at daytonwa.com, by phone (509) 382-2361 or by email at info@daytonwa.com.
- College Place city offices are closed to the public and will operate online at cpwa.us, by phone (509) 529-1200 or by email lneissl@cpwa.us.
- County Treasurer and County Assessor offices are closed to the public.
- Columbia County offices are closed to the public and require appointments to receive needed services that cannot be done online or over the phone.
- All Umatilla County offices are closed for direct public access for the next 60 days.