CASES: Global — 509,164 confirmed cases as of this morning, 23,335 deaths. U.S. — 85,356 confirmed cases, 1,246 deaths. Washington — 3,206 confirmed cases, 147 deaths. Oregon — 266 confirmed cases, 10 deaths. Walla Walla County — Two confirmed cases, 250 negative results returned (the county is no longer tracking the number of tests awaiting results). Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Four confirmed cases. Benton County — 19 confirmed cases, four deaths. Franklin County — Seven confirmed cases.
Blue Mountain Action Council plans to continue serving clients but will do so using an over-the-phone model in most cases. Some programs are temporarily on hold. No client appointments will be conducted in person until further notice, but staff are available over the phone or via email. The main phone line will be monitored during normal business hours Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The following departments will operate over the phone until further notice: energy assistance, housing assistance, supportive services for veteran families, pro bono lawyer referral, home weatherization/minor home repair, ombuds and Commitment 2 Community. Adult literacy tutoring and job training are on hold until further notice. Food assistance is available in person to low-income households at the BMAC Food Bank. Drive-through mobile food banks will operate each Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 921 W. Cherry St. Call BMAC’s main number for help at 509-529-4980 or email info@bmacww.org.