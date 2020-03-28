CASES: Global — 575,444 confirmed cases as of Saturday, 26,654 deaths. U.S. — 103,321 confirmed cases, 1,668 deaths. Washington — 4,300 confirmed cases, 189 deaths. Oregon — 479 confirmed cases, 13 deaths. Walla Walla County — Four confirmed cases — 3 in College Place, one in Walla Walla — 250 negative results returned (the county is no longer tracking the number of tests awaiting results). Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Four confirmed cases. Benton County — 56 confirmed cases, five deaths. Franklin County — 16 confirmed cases.
Publication of the Union-Bulletin’s weekly Marquee entertainment section distributed Thursdays is suspended until further notice while venues observe coronavirus restrictions.
Walla Walla’s Memorial Pool is still on pace to open May 22, staff said. The public will be notified if that changes. The city also decided to freeze any rate increases on pool pass prices, meaning the current price for a pass will not go up from now through the summer. Family passes will remain at $160, adult passes at $75 and senior, youth and veteran passes at $65.
The Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests are temporarily closing all developed recreation sites. The closure applies to campgrounds, trailhead facilities, picnic areas, rental cabins, Sno-Parks, and boat ramps across the forests’ shared footprint in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Forest roads, trails, and general forest lands remain open, but l visitors are strongly urged to practice social distancing.
Hours of operation at the Sudbury Landfill will be reduced for self-haulers and the general public to Wednesdays only, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. The operation will observe social distancing requirements, which means customers should anticipate delays when entering. Charge accounts, credit and debit cards are the only form of accepted payments. Regular daily hours will continue for commercial and essential contractors.
The Walla Walla Regional Airport will re-open 8 a.m. today after a 24-hour shutdown. A TSA employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday. Officials shuttered the airport and canceled several flights as the airport was disinfected.
Blue Mountain Action Council will continue serving clients but do so over-the-phone in most cases. Some programs are temporarily on hold. No client appointments will be conducted in person until further notice, but staff can be reached by phone and email. The main phone line will be monitored during normal business hours Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The following departments will operate over the phone until further notice: energy assistance, housing assistance, supportive services for veteran families, pro bono lawyer referral, home weatherization/minor home repair, ombuds and Commitment 2 Community. Adult literacy tutoring and job training are on temporarily on hold. Food assistance is available in person to low-income households at the BMAC Food Bank. Drive-through mobile food banks will operate each Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 921 W. Cherry St. Call BMAC’s main number for help at 509-529-4980 or email info@bmacww.org.