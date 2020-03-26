CASES: Global — 413,467 confirmed cases as of this morning, 18,433 deaths. U.S. — 68,440 confirmed cases, 994 deaths. Washington — 2,580 confirmed cases, 132 deaths. Oregon — 266 confirmed cases, 10 deaths. Walla Walla County — Two confirmed cases, 220 negative results returned (the county is no longer tracking the number of tests awaiting results). Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Three confirmed cases. Benton County — 10 confirmed cases, two deaths. Franklin County — Seven confirmed cases.
Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation that suspends certain requirements in Washington state’s Open Public Meetings and Public Records acts for 30 days. The OPMA requires public meetings to have facilities available for people to attend. Waving this requirement works to prevent the gathering of people to further curb the spread of the virus. Governing bodies may only address “necessary and routine matters” as defined in by law, or matters necessary to address the COVID-19 outbreak, for the 30 days the proclamation is active.
Following the announcement earlier this week by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife that it will close all of its recreational fisheries in the state, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced it will close recreational salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River, effective today at 11:59 p.m. Oregon and Washington jointly manage fisheries in the mainstem Columbia River bordering both states and seek to have concurrent regulations. At this time, other ongoing fisheries in Oregon remain unchanged, and fishing for species other than salmon and steelhead will still be allowed in Oregon portions of the Columbia River as described in permanent rules. Anglers are reminded to follow the rules for social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people and minimize non-essential travel, as directed in an executive order issued earlier this week by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The Walla Walla Police Department’s lobby is closed, and people are asked to obtain copies of police reports at wallawallawa.gov/government/police. For questions, email wwpdrecords@wallawalla.gov. Additionally, fingerprinting services have been suspended. For return of essential items, email wwpdproperty@wallawalla.gov or call 509-527-1960 and ask for the property room voicemail.