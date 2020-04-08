CASES: Global — 1,353,361 confirmed cases as of this morning, 79,235 deaths. U.S. — 374,329 confirmed cases, 12,064 deaths. Washington — 8,682 confirmed cases, 394 deaths. Oregon — 1,181 confirmed cases, 33 deaths. Walla Walla County — 16 confirmed cases (five in College Place, five in Walla Walla, six in Burbank/Wallula), 628 negative results returned, no deaths, two recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 40 negative results returned. Umatilla County — Eight confirmed cases. Benton County — 176 confirmed cases, 50 probable cases, 19 deaths. Franklin County — 70 confirmed cases, 28 probable, two deaths.
Albertsons, which also owns Safeway and multiple other grocery stores, announced Tuesday that its stores in Washington state would see increased safety measures this week, including limiting the number of customers who are inside stores at one time to about 30% of each store’s capacity. A release from the company indicated this would provide about 150 square feet of individual space per person. The company’s stores will also be doing one-way movements through each aisle to prevent people from crossing paths while shopping and provide cloth masks to all employees by the end of the week, according to the release.
Dayton’s Mule Mania has been canceled this year. The next Mule Mania will be June 5-6, 2021.
Blue Mountain Heart to Heart has made a number of changes at its offices to protect both staff and clients, according to information posted online. These include: the downtown Walla Walla office and Clarkston office are closed to the public. Opioid treatment and recovery clients see clinical staff by appointment only, and only one client is in the office at a time. The syringe services program sites have all transitioned to a curbside service with pre-packed bags of supplies. Staff test their temperatures before coming to work, and all clients who enter buildings are also temperature-checked. Clients living with HIV/AIDS are being served remotely; a temporary grocery shopping program starts next week so they can limit their need to go to a grocery store.
The Washington State Department of Transportation has again extended the deadline for drivers to remove studded snow tires from vehicles. The new deadline is May 15. This is the second extension of the usual March 31 deadline. The previous extension ran until April 30.
The Washington Department of Licensing wants residents to know that if their Washington driver license was set to expire between March 1 and June 30 and has not been renewed, it has been extended 90 days. A law enforcement officer who pulls up someone’s record will see the new expiration date. New cards will not be issued. Learn more at bit.ly/34eMKy8