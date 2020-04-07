CASES: Global — 1,279,722 confirmed cases as of this morning, 72,616 deaths. U.S. — 330,891 confirmed cases, 8,910 deaths. Washington — 8,384 confirmed cases, 372 deaths. Oregon — 1,132 confirmed cases, 29 deaths. Walla Walla County — 14 confirmed cases (five in College Place, four in Walla Walla, four in Burbank/Wallula), 628 negative results returned, no deaths, two recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 40 negative results returned. Umatilla County — Eight confirmed cases. Benton County — 175 confirmed cases, 49 probable cases, 17 deaths. Franklin County — 64 confirmed cases, 28 probable, one death.
Ten Washington Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning. The latest is another one at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, bringing the total there to two. The others include one at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, one at DOC headquarters in the Tumwater area, three in the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, two in the Peninsula Work Release program in Port Orchard and one in Community Corrections Section 6, which includes Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. (Walla Walla County is part of Community Corrections Section 2.) The first “in custody” inmate, at the Monroe Correctional Office, tested positive Sunday.
Walmart in College Place is reducing its store hours and adding stricter safety measures, the company announced on social media and its website Sunday morning. The store will now be open from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. The store is installing sneeze guards in “key areas” of the store and floor decals to encourage social distancing. Another big change will be what the company called “metering,” which means the store will keep track of the number of people coming in and out of the building and restrict entry so there are no more than “five customers for each 1,000 square feet” according to a statement from Walmart on Friday. The changes were to go into effect nationwide on Saturday. On Tuesdays, people age 60 and older may exclusively shop at the store and pharmacy from 6-7 a.m.
Starting Wednesday, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center will move into Phase 3 for initial health screenings and campus closure changes. The Chestnut Street entrance of the main campus will be closed indefinitely (effective Tuesday at 6 p.m.), and all traffic entering the campus starting Wednesday will be via the Poplar Street entrance. Veterans and visitors will be directed to the right at the checkpoint and initially screened in their cars at the drive-through area of Building 145 (the specialty clinic). The main campus is now closed Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m.-8 a.m. And the campus will be closed on the weekend starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and reopened on Monday morning at 8 a.m., via the Poplar Street entrance. Veterans are urged to consider changing non-emergent face-to-face appointments to virtual care options such as telephone and VA video connect appointments. Veterans can also use My HealtheVet to order prescriptions refills and use secure messaging to send a message to their provider team or pharmacy.