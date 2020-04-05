CASES: Global — 1,056,159 confirmed cases as of Saturday, 57,206 deaths. U.S. — 277,205 confirmed cases, 6,593 deaths. Washington — 7,591 confirmed cases, 310 deaths (state’s numbers as of Wednesday). Oregon — 999 confirmed cases, 26 deaths. Walla Walla County — Nine confirmed cases (five in College Place, three in Walla Walla, one in Burbank/Wallula), 525 negative results returned, no deaths, two recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Five confirmed cases. Benton County — 151 confirmed cases, 42 probable cases, 13 deaths. Franklin County — 46 confirmed cases, 17 probable, one death.
- Milton-Freewater city officials have postponed the annual Spring Clean-up event. However, residents are encouraged to keep their tickets which will be honored by city staff at a later date to be determined.
- Milton-Freewater City Hall, Milton-Freewater City Library and the Milton-Freewater Public Works Department offices are closed to the public until further notice. Bills can be paid by calling 800-766-2350 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at xpressbillpay.com, or by dropping it off in the white dropbox at City Hall or the Milton-Freewater Post Office. Call 541-938-5531 and press 0 for all other inquiries.
- A coalition of Oregon state agencies are asking Oregonians to voluntarily refrain from conducting outdoor burning. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon Department of Agriculture, and Oregon Health Authority recognize many Oregonians use fire as a necessary tool to manage their lands, including industrial forest landowners, farmers, small woodland owners, and rural residents.